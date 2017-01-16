Sports Night: Is Kyle Shanahan 49ers’ guy?

49ers: Patriots’ McDaniels withdraws from consideration
The San Francisco 49ers’ finalists for head coach are down to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, 37, and Seahawks offensive-line coach Tom Cable, 52. Like McDaniels, Shanahan’s squad is still in the playoffs, and the 49ers couldn’t officially hire him until his team exits. Cable could be hired immediately.
Mike Pereira: Officials make correct, tough calls in NFL divisional games
The right call at Dallas sets up Green Bay’s winning field goal. Kansas City feels the sting of a holding penalty on what would have been a tying two-point conversion in a loss to Pittsburgh. Sacramento’s Mike Pereira, a former NFL head referee, is a rules analyst for Fox Sports. He’s writing a weekly column for The Bee throughout the postseason.
Marcos Breton: Baseball Hall of Fame voters face Steroid Era choice
Voting to induct Steroid Era stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame is never popular. But as long as they’re not banned from baseball and are on the ballot, Bonds and Clemens will have the vote of Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton.
Kings: D-League gets an ‘A’ in assisting rookies
Rookies George Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere were averaging about 30 minutes per game with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League. Both players say the experience is valuable.
Warriors clobber Cavaliers
In a much-hyped matchup following Cleveland’s 109-108 victory on Christmas, Golden State races to a 126-91 victory over the defending champions, who had 15 turnovers and just 11 assists. The Warriors led 78-49 at halftime.
Prep notes: Coaches reach victory milestones
Sacramento-area high school basketball is enjoying another strong season, right down to the coaches. Four recently reached victory milestones: Vic Pitton of St. Francis, Rob Richards of Antelope, Michele Massari of Sacramento and Ron Gully of Christian Brothers. Check out The Bee’s latest Top 20 in boys and girls basketball.
