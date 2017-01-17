Sports Night: Casey Taylor exits Del Oro

High school football: Coach takes over at Capital Christian
After leading Del Oro football for 15 seasons, Casey Taylor accepts a big challenge to elevate small-school power Capital Christian. Taylor led 14 playoff teams at Del Oro with six Sac-Joaquin Section titles and four CIF State Bowl berths.
Today’s video: Taylor explains his decision to leave Del Oro
College football: Report says Browning has shoulder surgery
According to a Seattle Times report, Washington quarterback Jake Browning, a former Folsom High standout, had surgery to repair his injured right shoulder. Washington coach Chris Petersen hinted in a radio interview his quarterback “fought through some stuff” as the season went on.
Ailene Voisin: Willie Cauley-Stein among young, restless
Second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein is frustrated by a lack of playing time. He ranks third on the depth chart behind veterans DeMarcus Cousins and Kosta Koufos as the Kings pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Golf beat: Recent storms take toll on area courses
Dry Creek and Campus Commons are flooded and closed. Land Park lost a key tree on its iconic third hole and WildHawk had its 18th green flooded. There was a six-day stretch during which many courses closed and playing was practically unthinkable.
49ers: Shanahan hiring appears certain
When the 49ers formally offer Kyle Shanahan their head-coaching job, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator is “almost certain” to accept, according to a report from the NFL Network.
