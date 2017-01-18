Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 18, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
MCCLATCHY 56, VALLEY 41
Valley
6
11
8
16
—
56
McClatchy
12
19
17
8
—
41
V–Lewis 9, Gilmer 7, Malone 2, Sykes 9, Spearman-Taylor 2, Stanfield 8, King 4. M–Mico 5, Cunningham 6, Narciza 4, Fong 6, Tahara 9, Graves-Durham 2, Hamilton 8, Kanae 2, Brewer 2, Lowman 12.
FRANKLIN 68, JESUIT 42
Jesuit
11
2
12
17
—
42
Franklin
20
14
18
16
—
68
J–Ehrlich 12, Byrd 3, Simpson 3, farr 4, Similai 2, Gilles 12, Malaney 5, Miller 2. F–Clark 12, Glenn 5, Pangan 2, Davis 8, Tactacan 2, Sim 9, Estacio 14, Valdry 6, Ugolini 2, Green 4, Seibureh 2.
GRANT 90, SHELDON 73
Grant
17
16
18
22
—
90
Sheldon
17
23
25
25
—
73
G–Jackson 7, Smoots 32, Richardson 16, Jones 8, Davis 10. S–Curry 13, E. Duplechan, I. Duplechan 23, Cobb 6, Johnson 10, Williams 17, Wriedt 4.
BURBANK 86, FLORIN 55
Florin (Sacramento)
13
16
12
14
—
55
Burbank
23
25
16
22
—
86
F–Vang 9, Nammavong 15, Densby 17, Escano 4, Pamintuan 6. B–Gray 6, Hardin 8, Davis 22, Bruner 21, Massey 2, Hunter 13, Yang 4, Bailey 4, Ashley 6.
BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 88, RIO VISTA 30
Rio Vista
8
14
3
5
—
30
Bradshaw Christian
29
31
21
7
—
88
RV–Racela 2, Cline 4, Kinser 4, Rakoliussen 5, Dart 6, Zapien 2, Mingay 6, Swink 1. B–Martin 3, Roberts 15, Baltazar 2, Mikulin 14, Morrison 9, Williams 22, Zheng 4, Brim 19.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCCLATCHY 72, VALLEY 22
McClatchy
19
30
15
8
—
72
Valley
6
6
7
3
—
22
M–Turney 12, Clark 11, Narciza 2, Beatty 8, Shimizu 14, Waki 5, Kumamoto 3, Hall 13, Donald 4.
SACRAMENTO 91, JOHNSON 0
Johnson
0
0
0
0
—
0
Sacramento
36
25
17
13
—
91
S–McMillan 5, R. Brown 11, Avent 2, Toler 4, Harris 2, Blount 7, S. Brown 15, Walters 16, Edwards 8, Lawrence 6, Gomez 5.
BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 79, RIO VISTA 25
Rio Vista
3
13
5
4
—
25
Bradshaw Christian
23
19
26
11
—
79
RV–Witcraft 3, Holmes 2, Katsuki 9, Mackey 3, Vera 4, Roberts 4. B–Bince 17, Mejia 23, Mangang 4, Sales 13, Delaney 20, Garcia 2.
RIO LINDA 67, PIONEER 40
Pioneer
5
11
19
5
—
40
Rio Linda
24
16
19
8
—
67
P–Hernandez 2, Dodd 2, Davison 14, Zarate 13, Hammons 2, Carpenter 1, Corona 4, Edwards 2. RL–Fletcher 17, Huffhines 22, Powell 8, Porter 12, Branche 4, Stallworth 4.
ROSEMONT 64, LIBERTY RANCH 38
Rosemont
12
17
16
9
—
54
Liberty Ranch
5
13
11
9
—
38
R–Ellison 19, Subina 16, Mafi 12, Simpson 5, Chikalla 1, Espezernza 1. LR–Jordet 11, Maberto 8, Parino 4, Garcia 4, Lambert 2, Kirbyson 3, Moore 1, Huynh 1.
FOOTHILL 84, LINCOLN 46
Foothill
24
11
19
30
—
84
Lincoln
7
16
13
10
—
46
F–King 9, Jackson 6, Gorkavchuk 13, Dempsey 11, B. Sanders 12, M. Sanders 32, Bouie 1. L–Kim 13, Linke 8, Gill 5, Moorebeck 3, McCommas 2, Bottini 7, Franco 2, Schaap 6.
BOYS SOCCER
PONDEROSA 1, ROSEVILLE 0
P–Santana
