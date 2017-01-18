Sports

January 18, 2017 10:51 PM

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 18, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

MCCLATCHY 56, VALLEY 41

Valley

6

11

8

16

56

McClatchy

12

19

17

8

41

V–Lewis 9, Gilmer 7, Malone 2, Sykes 9, Spearman-Taylor 2, Stanfield 8, King 4. M–Mico 5, Cunningham 6, Narciza 4, Fong 6, Tahara 9, Graves-Durham 2, Hamilton 8, Kanae 2, Brewer 2, Lowman 12.

FRANKLIN 68, JESUIT 42

Jesuit

11

2

12

17

42

Franklin

20

14

18

16

68

J–Ehrlich 12, Byrd 3, Simpson 3, farr 4, Similai 2, Gilles 12, Malaney 5, Miller 2. F–Clark 12, Glenn 5, Pangan 2, Davis 8, Tactacan 2, Sim 9, Estacio 14, Valdry 6, Ugolini 2, Green 4, Seibureh 2.

GRANT 90, SHELDON 73

Grant

17

16

18

22

90

Sheldon

17

23

25

25

73

G–Jackson 7, Smoots 32, Richardson 16, Jones 8, Davis 10. S–Curry 13, E. Duplechan, I. Duplechan 23, Cobb 6, Johnson 10, Williams 17, Wriedt 4.

BURBANK 86, FLORIN 55

Florin (Sacramento)

13

16

12

14

55

Burbank

23

25

16

22

86

F–Vang 9, Nammavong 15, Densby 17, Escano 4, Pamintuan 6. B–Gray 6, Hardin 8, Davis 22, Bruner 21, Massey 2, Hunter 13, Yang 4, Bailey 4, Ashley 6.

BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 88, RIO VISTA 30

Rio Vista

8

14

3

5

30

Bradshaw Christian

29

31

21

7

88

RV–Racela 2, Cline 4, Kinser 4, Rakoliussen 5, Dart 6, Zapien 2, Mingay 6, Swink 1. B–Martin 3, Roberts 15, Baltazar 2, Mikulin 14, Morrison 9, Williams 22, Zheng 4, Brim 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCCLATCHY 72, VALLEY 22

McClatchy

19

30

15

8

72

Valley

6

6

7

3

22

M–Turney 12, Clark 11, Narciza 2, Beatty 8, Shimizu 14, Waki 5, Kumamoto 3, Hall 13, Donald 4.

SACRAMENTO 91, JOHNSON 0

Johnson

0

0

0

0

0

Sacramento

36

25

17

13

91

S–McMillan 5, R. Brown 11, Avent 2, Toler 4, Harris 2, Blount 7, S. Brown 15, Walters 16, Edwards 8, Lawrence 6, Gomez 5.

BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 79, RIO VISTA 25

Rio Vista

3

13

5

4

25

Bradshaw Christian

23

19

26

11

79

RV–Witcraft 3, Holmes 2, Katsuki 9, Mackey 3, Vera 4, Roberts 4. B–Bince 17, Mejia 23, Mangang 4, Sales 13, Delaney 20, Garcia 2.

RIO LINDA 67, PIONEER 40

Pioneer

5

11

19

5

40

Rio Linda

24

16

19

8

67

P–Hernandez 2, Dodd 2, Davison 14, Zarate 13, Hammons 2, Carpenter 1, Corona 4, Edwards 2. RL–Fletcher 17, Huffhines 22, Powell 8, Porter 12, Branche 4, Stallworth 4.

ROSEMONT 64, LIBERTY RANCH 38

Rosemont

12

17

16

9

54

Liberty Ranch

5

13

11

9

38

R–Ellison 19, Subina 16, Mafi 12, Simpson 5, Chikalla 1, Espezernza 1. LR–Jordet 11, Maberto 8, Parino 4, Garcia 4, Lambert 2, Kirbyson 3, Moore 1, Huynh 1.

FOOTHILL 84, LINCOLN 46

Foothill

24

11

19

30

84

Lincoln

7

16

13

10

46

F–King 9, Jackson 6, Gorkavchuk 13, Dempsey 11, B. Sanders 12, M. Sanders 32, Bouie 1. L–Kim 13, Linke 8, Gill 5, Moorebeck 3, McCommas 2, Bottini 7, Franco 2, Schaap 6.

BOYS SOCCER

PONDEROSA 1, ROSEVILLE 0

P–Santana

