Sports Night: Kings lose Gay for season

Kings: They lose big lead, Gay to injury
Paul George scores 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Indiana Pacers overcome a 22-point deficit to defeat the Kings 106-100 Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. In the third quarter, the Kings lost Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles’. He is out for the season.
Kings must rise to challenge on road
As the Kings begin an eight-game trip Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, they’re still seeking an identity under first-year coach Dave Joerger with players still adjusting to each other.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Second interviews set for GM candidates
The 49ers want a second round of interviews with three general manager candidates: Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf of the Green Bay Packers and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL LINKS
Hall of Fame: Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez are elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fall just short of the necessary 75 percent.
Bonds fails to make cut but is gaining momentum
Sportswriters from around the country weigh in on Wednesday’s vote, with many viewing Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens as likely to be inducted to baseball’s Hall of Fame, pointing to a shifting perception of the Steroids Era among other aspects of voting.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments