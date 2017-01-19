Sports

January 19, 2017 10:55 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 19, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

RIO AMERICANO 50, EL CAMINO 33

El Camino

6

13

4

10

33

Rio Americano

13

14

12

11

50

EC–Williams 9, Boquet 16, Garry 3, Robinson 3, Dobson 2. RA–Steele 20, Dixon 2, Bullock 2, Pardini 8, Astleford 14, Sheehy 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCCLATCHY 83, DAVIS 42

Davis

9

9

12

12

42

McClatchy

26

19

22

16

83

D–Forrester 10, Olivia 14, Agnew 10, Arreola-Bittner 2, Malone 6. M–Turney 25, Clark 8, Beatty 5, Shimizu 12, Waki 10, Kumamoto 5, Hall 10, Donald 8.

GIRLS SOCCER

WHITNEY 3, ANTELOPE 0

W–Paduveris 1, Valenzano 1, Scott 1.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 11 p.m.

