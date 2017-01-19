Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 19, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIO AMERICANO 50, EL CAMINO 33
El Camino
6
13
4
10
—
33
Rio Americano
13
14
12
11
—
50
EC–Williams 9, Boquet 16, Garry 3, Robinson 3, Dobson 2. RA–Steele 20, Dixon 2, Bullock 2, Pardini 8, Astleford 14, Sheehy 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCCLATCHY 83, DAVIS 42
Davis
9
9
12
12
—
42
McClatchy
26
19
22
16
—
83
D–Forrester 10, Olivia 14, Agnew 10, Arreola-Bittner 2, Malone 6. M–Turney 25, Clark 8, Beatty 5, Shimizu 12, Waki 10, Kumamoto 5, Hall 10, Donald 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHITNEY 3, ANTELOPE 0
W–Paduveris 1, Valenzano 1, Scott 1.
