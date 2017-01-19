Sports

January 19, 2017 10:57 PM

Sports Night: Kings’ Gay out for season

Bee Sports Staff

Loss of Gay leaves Kings hurting

Rudy Gay is out for the season because of a ruptured left Achilles’ tendon. Witnessing the injury left his teammates heartbroken.

Ailene Voisin: Time to look to the future

With Gay gone for the season, it’s time to play the kids and trade the vets.

Today’s video: Cousins talks about Gay’s injury

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

49ers: Shanahan’s résumé shows versatility

Head-coach candidate Kyle Shanahan has always gotten a lot out of his quarterbacks.

No-go on Fangio

The 49ers were interested in bringing Vic Fangio back to coach the defense, but the Bears will not release the him from his contract.

Will they stay or will they go?

Get an update on the status of the 49ers’ assistant coaches.

Raiders: Vegas bound?

The Raiders file relocation papers with the NFL as they plan their escape to Las Vegas.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

Sports Videos