Preview: Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls

Kings (16-26)
at Bulls (21-23)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: United Center, Chicago
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Solid perimeter defense: Chicago entered Friday shooting 31.7 percent from 3-point range. The Kings, who have struggled defending the 3-point shot, can’t allow the Bulls to get hot from the perimeter.
2. All about Butler: All-Star forward Jimmy Butler leads the Bulls at 24.8 points per game. Containing him is the priority, with Garrett Temple and Matt Barnes likely drawing the assignment.
3. Limit the giveaways: The Kings have hurt themselves lately with early turnovers. Considering how the Bulls can struggle on offense, Sacramento can’t help by giving up easy transition scores off mistakes.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Bulls
No.
Player
Pos.
7
M. Carter-Williams
PG
3
Dwyane Wade
SG
21
Jimmy Butler
SF
22
Taj Gibson
PF
8
Robin Lopez
C
Comments