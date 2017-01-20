Sports Night: Kings on road, but to where?

Kings: Trip carries big implications
Hosting playoff games would be a nice way to finish the inaugural season of Golden 1 Center, but a bad trip could force the front office to think about next season and beyond. The Kings start their trip by falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 107-91 Friday.
49ers: Gutekunst reportedly withdraws from GM search
One day after Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf pulled out of the 49ers’ general manager search, his colleague, Brian Gutekunst, does the same, according to multiple national reports.
... and Bradley appears out as defensive candidate
Gus Bradley, one of the potential defensive coordinators the 49ers were interested in hiring, decides to join the Los Angeles Chargers instead, according to ESPN.
A’s: Reliever Casilla returns ‘home’
The A’s announce a two-year deal with relief pitcher Santiago Casilla, a right-hander who won three World Series with the Giants after beginning his career in Oakland.
Hometown report: Locals set for college all-star games
The college football national championships have been decided, but area players are still strapping on the gear.
