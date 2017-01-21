AFC championship preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

The particulars
- Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
- Time: 3:40 p.m., Sunday
- Line: Patriots by 6 (O/U 50 1/2)
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Phil Simms), 1140
Three things to watch
VIDEO BACKLASH?
Most of the early part of the week was consumed by fallout from video of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin using an expletive to describe the Patriots during a postgame speech to his team following its divisional-round win over Kansas City. Unbeknownst to Tomlin, the speech was live streamed on a social media by receiver Antonio Brown. But Patriots special-teams captain Matt Slater said it wouldn’t provide any extra motivation. “We’re playing in the AFC championship game. If you can’t get motivated to play in this game, then you’re in the wrong sport,” he said.
WHO NEEDS GRONKOWSKI?
It always starts with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady for New England. He comes off a so-so (for him) performance against Houston, which will motivate the four-time Super Bowl champion even more. Even without the injured Rob Gronkowski, Brady doesn’t have a problem finding targets: WRs Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and newcomer Michael Floyd. Plus tight end Martellus Bennett, who has capably filled Gronk’s roles. It will be critical for Pittsburgh to create pressure on Brady with the pass rush from linebackers James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and Bud Dupree. If Brady gets time, it could mean a long night for cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis, both rookies, and the rest of the secondary.
NO-NAME STEELERS
Pittsburgh reached the AFC title game despite missing wide receivers Martavis Bryant (suspended) the entire season and Markus Wheaton, Sammie Coates and Darrius Heyward-Bey for long stretches due to injury. In their place are the likes of seventh-round pick Demarcus Ayers, practice squad graduates Xavier Grimble and Cobi Hamilton, as well as undrafted free agent Eli Rogers. “So, we have a lot of guys that I think can make plays for us, outside of the usual suspects,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “Even if it is one or two big plays a game, sometimes that can be enough, if the play is made at the right time.”
The Associated Press
Injury report
STEELERS
▪ Questionable: TE Ladarius Green (concussion, illness), LB James Harrison (shoulder, triceps), RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion).
PATRIOTS
▪ Questionable: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), TE Martellus Bennett (knee), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee).
Patriots AFC championship history
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
Jan. 12, 1986
at Miami Dolphins
W, 31-14
Jan. 12, 1997
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
W, 20-6
Jan. 27, 2002
at Pittsburgh Steelers
W, 24-17
Jan. 18, 2004
vs. Indianapolis Colts
W, 24-14
Jan. 23, 2005
at Pittsburgh Steelers
W, 41-27
Jan. 21, 2007
at Indianapolis Colts
L, 38-34
Jan. 20, 2008
vs. San Diego Chargers
W, 21-12
Jan. 22, 2012
vs. Baltimore Ravens
W, 23-20
Jan. 20, 2013
vs. Baltimore Ravens
L, 28-13
Jan. 19, 2014
at Denver Broncos
L, 26-16
Jan. 18, 2015
vs. Indianapolis Colts
W, 45-7
Jan. 24, 2016
at Denver Broncos
L, 20-18
Steelers AFC championship history
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
Dec. 31, 1972
vs. Miami Dolphins
L, 21-17
Dec. 29, 1974
at Oakland Raiders
W, 24-13
Jan. 4, 1976
vs. Oakland Raiders
W, 16-10
Dec. 26, 1976
at Oakland Raiders
L, 24-7
Jan. 7, 1979
vs. Houston Oilers
W, 34-5
Jan. 6, 1980
vs. Houston Oilers
W, 27-13
Jan. 6, 1985
at Miami Dolphins
L, 45-28
Jan. 15, 1995
vs. San Diego Chargers
L, 17-13
Jan. 14, 1996
vs. Indianapolis Colts
W, 20-16
Jan. 11, 1998
vs. Denver Broncos
L, 24-21
Jan. 27, 2002
vs. New England Patriots
L, 24-17
Jan. 23, 2005
vs. New England Patriots
L, 41-27
Jan. 22, 2006
at Denver Broncos
W, 34-17
Jan. 18, 2009
vs. Baltimore Ravens
W, 23-14
Jan. 23, 2011
vs. New York Jets
W, 24-19
*Note: AFC championship games started in the 1970-71 postseason
