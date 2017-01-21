Sports

January 21, 2017 5:16 PM

Jones scores 23, UT Arlington beats Louisiana-Monroe 71-55

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Jalen Jones matched a career high with 23 points Saturday and UT Arlington held Louisiana-Monroe without a field goal for the final 10 minutes for a 71-55 win.

The Mavericks (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) closed the game on a 19-2 run. The Warhawks (6-13, 0-6) missed their final 13 shots from the field and scored their last points on Jordon Harris' pair of free throws with 6:13 left.

Jorge Bilbao added 13 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for UT Arlington. Kevin Hervey added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Harris made 5 of 9 from 3-point range and led Louisiana-Monroe with 19 points. Nick Coppola scored 11.

Jones gave the Mavericks the lead for good at 54-53 on a jumper with 10:05 left, 14 seconds after Travis Munnings' 3-pointer gave the Warhawks their last lead and last field goal.

Louisiana-Monroe had its largest lead at 22-16 in the first half.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

Sports Videos