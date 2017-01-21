Sports Night: Boogie praises refs in loss

Kings: Cousins piles on points, then sarcasm after disputed foul in loss
Sarcasm can hide anger. If you need an example of that, DeMarcus Cousins provides one. Don’t be fooled. Losing to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on Saturday stings. Especially when you consider that Cousins is called for a foul with 14 seconds left on Dwyane Wade’s dunk attempt.
