Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 21, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adidas Showcase at Sheldon High School
ST. PATRICK-ST. VINCENT 79, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 59
St. Patrick-St. Vincent
17
18
18
24
—
79
Christian Brothers
15
13
16
15
—
59
SP–Johnson 20, Tolliver 4, Mays 12, Edwards 4, Standley 8, Henderson 24, Martin 6, Elizalde 1. CB–Albason 12, Marango 2, Perrot 10, Jackson 10, Wiggin 8, King 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERDALE BAPTIST (Maryland) 50, SACRAMENTO 45
Riverdale Baptist (Maryland)
10
15
13
12
—
50
Sacramento
8
4
16
17
—
45
RB–Mitchell 2, Holmes 6, Konek 11, Belton 4, Ezeh 3, Norris 14, Ebo 11. S–McMillan 2, R. Brown 6, Avent 14, Toler 2, Blount 8, Walters 11, Gomez 2.
