January 21, 2017 11:01 PM

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 21, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adidas Showcase at Sheldon High School

ST. PATRICK-ST. VINCENT 79, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 59

St. Patrick-St. Vincent

17

18

18

24

79

Christian Brothers

15

13

16

15

59

SP–Johnson 20, Tolliver 4, Mays 12, Edwards 4, Standley 8, Henderson 24, Martin 6, Elizalde 1. CB–Albason 12, Marango 2, Perrot 10, Jackson 10, Wiggin 8, King 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIVERDALE BAPTIST (Maryland) 50, SACRAMENTO 45

Riverdale Baptist (Maryland)

10

15

13

12

50

Sacramento

8

4

16

17

45

RB–Mitchell 2, Holmes 6, Konek 11, Belton 4, Ezeh 3, Norris 14, Ebo 11. S–McMillan 2, R. Brown 6, Avent 14, Toler 2, Blount 8, Walters 11, Gomez 2.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 11 p.m.

