Sports

January 22, 2017 10:02 PM

Sports Night: 49ers travel to meet Shanahan

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Falcons’ win puts Shanahan meeting in Atlanta

The 49ers’ meeting with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan later this week is designed to help the team settle on a general manager. Only one hopeful, the Minnesota Vikings’ George Paton, is on the list, but others could be added in coming days.

NFC: Ryan, Atlanta rout Green Bay for title

Matt Ryan’s MVP-worthy performance and plenty of help from Julio Jones guide the Atlanta Falcons to a 44-21 rout of the Green Bay Packers for the NFC championship. Ryan throws for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and Jones has 180 yards and two scores.

AFC: Brady, Belichick and Patriots back in Super Bowl

Tom Brady throws for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers to earn his seventh Super Bowl bid. New England coach Bill Belichick also will make his seventh appearance in a Super Bowl, a record for a head coach.

NFL conference championship games by the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games, won by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Kings rookie Richardson waits for his turn at shooting guard

There’s no predicting how Malachi Richardson will be used, though he seems to be the rookie the Kings should learn the most about this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has appeared in eight games, averaging 2.6 points in 5.9 minutes. He has averaged 21 points in 11 games in the NBA Development League.

What other NBA writers are saying about the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings create a buzz outside of their hometown. Here’s a sampling of what others are saying about the team.

Video: After loss, Kings’ Collison says it’s ‘on to the next one’

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in Dominican Republic vehicle crash at age 25

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who awed fans with his precocious talent and scintillating fastball, dies at age 25 in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirms Sunday morning.

Golf: Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first PGA Tour title

A day after making a mess of the 16th and 17th holes on PGA West's Stadium Course, Hudson Swafford birdies them Sunday to take control in the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge and clinch his first PGA Tour title and first Masters spot.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins gives 'kudos' to the officiating crew of the game against the Bulls

View more video

Sports Videos