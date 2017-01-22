Sports Night: 49ers travel to meet Shanahan

49ers: Falcons’ win puts Shanahan meeting in Atlanta
The 49ers’ meeting with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan later this week is designed to help the team settle on a general manager. Only one hopeful, the Minnesota Vikings’ George Paton, is on the list, but others could be added in coming days.
NFC: Ryan, Atlanta rout Green Bay for title
Matt Ryan’s MVP-worthy performance and plenty of help from Julio Jones guide the Atlanta Falcons to a 44-21 rout of the Green Bay Packers for the NFC championship. Ryan throws for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and Jones has 180 yards and two scores.
AFC: Brady, Belichick and Patriots back in Super Bowl
Tom Brady throws for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers to earn his seventh Super Bowl bid. New England coach Bill Belichick also will make his seventh appearance in a Super Bowl, a record for a head coach.
NFL conference championship games by the numbers
A by-the-numbers look at Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games, won by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in Dominican Republic vehicle crash at age 25
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who awed fans with his precocious talent and scintillating fastball, dies at age 25 in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirms Sunday morning.
Golf: Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first PGA Tour title
A day after making a mess of the 16th and 17th holes on PGA West's Stadium Course, Hudson Swafford birdies them Sunday to take control in the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge and clinch his first PGA Tour title and first Masters spot.
