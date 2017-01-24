Kings Daily: Lawson shines as skid ends

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Lawson has 19 points in win over Pistons
Ty Lawson jump-starts the Kings by keeping it simple. He runs with the ball, and his teammates sprint to keep up. He did that to great effect on Monday, matching his season-high with 19 points as the Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-104 and ended a season-worst five-game losing streak.
Game recap: Bench leaves its mark for Kings
Check out the player of the game, turning point and X-factor.
Number crunch: Looking behind the stats of Monday’s victory
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
Scouting the opponent: Cavs fall to short-handed Pelicans
The Cavaliers’ LeBron James insists his team isn’t in a slump. But that was before Cleveland lost 124-122 to the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. The loss sent the Cavaliers, who host the Kings on Wednesday, to their fifth loss in seven games.
NBA rankings roundup: Kings fall to 24th
A growing losing streak last week drops Sacramento an average of more than three spots in the six weekly polls that comprise the weekly rankings roundup.
