Sports Night: Kings halt five-game skid

Kings: Lawson’s big game sparks win over Pistons
Ty Lawson matches his season high with 19 points as the Kings end a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Willie Cauley-Stein and Malachi Richardson also play key roles in the victory.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Colts seek chat with 49ers GM candidate Paton
The Indianapolis Colts, who last week fired their general manager, have requested permission to interview Vikings executive George Paton, USA Today reported. Paton has become a favorite for the 49ers’ GM position.
Mike Pereira: Falcons’ Collins had more momentum than Pack, Steelers
Sacramento resident Mike Pereira, a former NFL referee and head of NFL referees, is a rules analyst for Fox Sports. He’s writing a weekly column for The Sacramento Bee during the postseason. He weighs in on the conference championship games in this installment.
NFL LINKS
High school basketball: No. 1 McClatchy vs. No. 2 Sac higlights rivalry week
The McClatchy girls basketball team, top-ranked by The Bee, hosts second-ranked Sacramento on Wednesday in a Metropolitan Conference showdown. The teams have combined to reach a Sac-Joaquin Section final 13 times since 2005.
Soccer: San Diego group seeks MLS team
With the NFL's Chargers leaving for Los Angeles, a group of private investors unveils plans to bring an MLS team to San Diego and build a stadium that can be shared with San Diego State.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments