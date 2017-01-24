Sports Night: Sac State shooter among D-I elite

Ailene Voisin: One-time walk-on among nation’s top 3-point shooters
Sacramento State junior Maranne Johnson walked on for her freshman season and earned a full scholarship. Now she’s thriving in the Hornets’ fast-paced system.
Today’s video: Cousins talks about Monday’s win in Detroit
Kings: Cauley-Stein happy to put skills on display
Ever since Dave Joerger and his coaching staff joined the Kings, they have emphasized improving Willie Cauley-Stein’s all-around skills, including dribbling and perimeter shooting. Now that the second-year center is playing more, he is comfortable demonstrating his development.
49ers: Who scouts while GM search continues?
The 49ers will meet two general manager candidates, George Paton and Terry McDonough, Saturday in Atlanta. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s current staff will scout the Senior Bowl and other college all-star games this month.
49ers: Season ticket freeze to continue two more years
The 49ers inform season-ticket holders this week that prices will remain the same through the 2018 season. After reaching the NFC championship game from 2011 to 2013, the 49ers have gone 8-8, 5-11 and 2-14.
Hometown Report: Bay Area honor looms for Bill Cartwright
Bill Cartwright, a former Elk Grove High School basketball star and a three-time All-American at USF, will be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in April. Now back at USF, Cartwright makes the rounds to connect with alums.
Making the rounds: A look at pro golf’s future in Sacramento
The LPGA and Champions tours are interested in Sacramento, and there are courses that would like to host. The lack of corporate sponsorship remains the issue. Sacramento lost a key promoter with the departure of tournament director Brian Flajole.
