January 24, 2017 11:16 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 24, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

PONDEROSA 58, ROSEVILLE 53

Ponderosa

14

16

14

14

58

Roseville

17

15

7

14

53

P–Ellering 3, Herrman 2, Orr 15, Wheeler 12, Doe 19, Whitfield 7. R–Granucci 19, Del Rosario 5, Esparza 3, Cirrincione 3, Russell 1, Edwards 22.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 51, RIO AMERICANO 43

Rio Americano

17

5

10

11

43

Christian Brothers

13

11

11

16

51

RA–Steele 12, Dixon 3, Pardini 8, Astleford 7, Sheehy 13. CB–Albason 9, Schneider 5, Marengo 4, Perrot 5, Wiggin 2, King 25.

WEST CAMPUS 76, NATOMAS 41

Natomas

8

12

8

13

41

West Campus

28

24

13

11

76

N–Fernandez 12, Walker 1, Hawkins 7, Pickens 4, Odom 4, Richardson 10, Vance 3. WC–Taylor 9, Alston 11, Gilmer 2, O’Neil 12, Dhaliwal 6, Karren 11, Jang 2, Pruitt 12, Khela 9, Kankiewicz 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OAKMONT 31, DEL CAMPO 27

Oakmont

12

5

8

6

31

Del Campo

6

12

6

3

27

O–Birco 2, Umeda 8, Oberg 6, Gill 6, Mason 1, Galloway 8. D–Coleman 2, Mason 4, Meehan 16, Lathe 5.

ANTELOPE 69, BELLA VISTA 25

Bella Vista

7

4

10

4

25

Antelope

16

16

26

11

69

BV–Davis 2, Vivaldi 1, Nyquist 2, VanOrman 6, Thomas 9, Curiale 1, Deluz 4. A–Hardy 2, An. Jordan 12, Sands 12, Goodwin 8, Aj. Jordan 5, Agers-Sessoms 4, Hawkins 15, Spann 8, Lewis 3.

COSUMNES OAKS 56, WHITNEY 54

Consumnes Oaks

12

9

12

23

56

Whitney

17

15

9

13

54

C–Ito 3, Hess 14, Yue 2, Bray 9, Rosette 17, Lake 11. W–Gregory 8, Mk. Macfarlane 5, Mz. Macfarlane 6, McCarrick 8, Lewis 10, Brustman 7, Baker 10.

OAK RIDGE 41, DEL ORO 32

Oak Ridge

7

13

13

8

41

Del Oro

9

3

8

12

32

D–Bergthold 3, Maranan 3, C. Huckaby 2, Tippit 1, Perry 6, J. Huckaby 8, Kessler 3, Brown 2, Parry 4.

RIO LINDA 65, RIVER CITY 54

Rio Linda

16

14

23

12

65

River City

12

8

20

14

54

RL–Powell 3, Porter 7, Fletcher 24, Huffhines 15, Branche 2, Stallworth 12, Williams 2. RC–Smith 2, Lowery 10, Whipple 2, Singh 11, Elston 13, Davis 16.

BOYS SOCCER

MCCLATCHY 4, FLORIN 4

M–Boyce 2, Sutton 1, Vega 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

RIVER CITY 5, RIVER VALLEY 0

RC–Schultz 3, Bandhu 1, Nahida 1.

WHITNEY 1, BELLA VISTA 0

W–Paduveris 1.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 11 p.m.

