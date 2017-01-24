Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 24, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
PONDEROSA 58, ROSEVILLE 53
Ponderosa
14
16
14
14
—
58
Roseville
17
15
7
14
—
53
P–Ellering 3, Herrman 2, Orr 15, Wheeler 12, Doe 19, Whitfield 7. R–Granucci 19, Del Rosario 5, Esparza 3, Cirrincione 3, Russell 1, Edwards 22.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 51, RIO AMERICANO 43
Rio Americano
17
5
10
11
—
43
Christian Brothers
13
11
11
16
—
51
RA–Steele 12, Dixon 3, Pardini 8, Astleford 7, Sheehy 13. CB–Albason 9, Schneider 5, Marengo 4, Perrot 5, Wiggin 2, King 25.
WEST CAMPUS 76, NATOMAS 41
Natomas
8
12
8
13
—
41
West Campus
28
24
13
11
—
76
N–Fernandez 12, Walker 1, Hawkins 7, Pickens 4, Odom 4, Richardson 10, Vance 3. WC–Taylor 9, Alston 11, Gilmer 2, O’Neil 12, Dhaliwal 6, Karren 11, Jang 2, Pruitt 12, Khela 9, Kankiewicz 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OAKMONT 31, DEL CAMPO 27
Oakmont
12
5
8
6
—
31
Del Campo
6
12
6
3
—
27
O–Birco 2, Umeda 8, Oberg 6, Gill 6, Mason 1, Galloway 8. D–Coleman 2, Mason 4, Meehan 16, Lathe 5.
ANTELOPE 69, BELLA VISTA 25
Bella Vista
7
4
10
4
—
25
Antelope
16
16
26
11
—
69
BV–Davis 2, Vivaldi 1, Nyquist 2, VanOrman 6, Thomas 9, Curiale 1, Deluz 4. A–Hardy 2, An. Jordan 12, Sands 12, Goodwin 8, Aj. Jordan 5, Agers-Sessoms 4, Hawkins 15, Spann 8, Lewis 3.
COSUMNES OAKS 56, WHITNEY 54
Consumnes Oaks
12
9
12
23
—
56
Whitney
17
15
9
13
—
54
C–Ito 3, Hess 14, Yue 2, Bray 9, Rosette 17, Lake 11. W–Gregory 8, Mk. Macfarlane 5, Mz. Macfarlane 6, McCarrick 8, Lewis 10, Brustman 7, Baker 10.
OAK RIDGE 41, DEL ORO 32
Oak Ridge
7
13
13
8
—
41
Del Oro
9
3
8
12
—
32
D–Bergthold 3, Maranan 3, C. Huckaby 2, Tippit 1, Perry 6, J. Huckaby 8, Kessler 3, Brown 2, Parry 4.
RIO LINDA 65, RIVER CITY 54
Rio Linda
16
14
23
12
—
65
River City
12
8
20
14
—
54
RL–Powell 3, Porter 7, Fletcher 24, Huffhines 15, Branche 2, Stallworth 12, Williams 2. RC–Smith 2, Lowery 10, Whipple 2, Singh 11, Elston 13, Davis 16.
BOYS SOCCER
MCCLATCHY 4, FLORIN 4
M–Boyce 2, Sutton 1, Vega 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVER CITY 5, RIVER VALLEY 0
RC–Schultz 3, Bandhu 1, Nahida 1.
WHITNEY 1, BELLA VISTA 0
W–Paduveris 1.
