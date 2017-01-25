Sports Night: Kings stun defending champs

Kings’ Afflalo takes winning shot against Cavaliers in stride
Arron Afflalo sinks the go-ahead basket on the road against the defending NBA champions to win a game in overtime, then notes he did “nothing” to celebrate. His teammates happily give him grief after the Kings rally to shock the host Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday night.
Kings ‘win Twitter’ after upsetting Cavaliers in Cleveland
See a sampling of Twitter comments, both from the Kings organization and fans of the teams, following Sacramento’s win over Cleveland.
Former Pleasant Grove standout Chriss named NBA ‘Rising Star’
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is one of 20 first- and second-year players selected to play in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which tips off Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
Barrows: Will new 49ers coach get ‘the trigger’ over new GM?
“The trigger” is something you’re likely to come across in the coming weeks. Mike Nolan coined the term when he was the 49ers’ coach a decade ago, and it refers to who has the final say on a team’s 53-man roster – the coach or the general manager?
Colts to interview Chris Ballard, who didn’t meet with 49ers
Two NFL executives who turned away from the 49ers' general manager opening – the Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Ballard and the Green Bay Packers’ Eliot Wolf – will interview with the Indianapolis Colts about their general manager position, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Pony Express Marathon through downtown, Land Park canceled
Organizers post the cancellation of the planned Pony Express race on the event’s website and inform runners already registered that they will receive refunds.
All-Williams final set at Australian Open
Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after setting up an all-Williams final at the Australian Open against her older sister, Venus. Serena advances with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Venus beats fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 to become the oldest player to reach the final here in the Open era.
Brent Musburger retiring from sportscasting at 77
Brent Musburger is calling it a career at ESPN after being the play-by-play man in the booth at sporting events enjoyed by millions of Americans, most prominently when he was the lead voice for CBS Sports in the 1980s.
Tiger Woods returns with more curiosity than expectation
When Tiger Woods tees off Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open, it will be the ninth time that Woods returns to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, and this one brings as much curiosity as excitement.
