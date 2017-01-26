Sports

January 26, 2017 10:53 PM

Sports Night: Kings thinking playoffs

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Playoffs within reach

They lost their second-leading scorer last week, but don’t tell the Kings the season is over. They are 2-2 on their eight-game trip, and sit just two games behind eighth-place Denver in the playoff chase.

Cousins named to All-Star team

The Western Conference coaches vote Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins into the All-Star Game. It will be his third All-Star appearance.

Today’s video: UCD’s Chima Moneke is excited about the Aggies’ basketball season

Ailene Voisin: All eyes on UCD’s Moneke

At first you notice his goggles. Then you notice his game. Chima Moneke leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding.

Horse racing: The last ride for Chrome

California Chrome has one race left, and it is a big one – the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, which features a rematch with Arrogate.

High school basketball: These teams need one another

The Sac High and McClatchy girls basketball teams feed off one another in the Metro Conference.

UCD's Chima Moneke making another leap

