Sports Night: Kings thinking playoffs

Kings: Playoffs within reach
They lost their second-leading scorer last week, but don’t tell the Kings the season is over. They are 2-2 on their eight-game trip, and sit just two games behind eighth-place Denver in the playoff chase.
Cousins named to All-Star team
The Western Conference coaches vote Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins into the All-Star Game. It will be his third All-Star appearance.
Today’s video: UCD’s Chima Moneke is excited about the Aggies’ basketball season
Ailene Voisin: All eyes on UCD’s Moneke
At first you notice his goggles. Then you notice his game. Chima Moneke leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding.
Horse racing: The last ride for Chrome
California Chrome has one race left, and it is a big one – the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, which features a rematch with Arrogate.
High school basketball: These teams need one another
The Sac High and McClatchy girls basketball teams feed off one another in the Metro Conference.
