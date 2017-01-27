Sports Night: Shanahan, 49ers get acquainted

49ers: Shanahan meeting with team, GM hopefuls this weekend
Jed York and Paraag Marathe are on the road for another round of interviews, but this time the 49ers brass will have another high-profile figure to help them ask questions: Kyle Shanahan.
Today’s video: Veterans ski for hope in Tahoe
Kings: Another giveaway to the Pacers
When the Kings get in a pinch late in games, the opposition knows what’s coming. On Friday, it results in turnovers and a beat-up DeMarcus Cousins as Indiana wins 115-111 in overtime, the second time in nine days the Kings blew a double-digit lead against the Pacers.
Source: Barnes to turn himself in
The incident happened at the Avenue nightclub in New York City on Dec. 5 after the Kings played the New York Knicks. Barnes was accused of choking a woman. He has maintained his innocence and denied starting the altercation.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
UC Davis basketball: Aggies set for Big West showdown
The top teams in Big West Conference men’s basketball will clash Saturday at 5 p.m. as UC Davis hosts UC Irvine in what should be a defensive battle.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments