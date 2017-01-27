Sports

January 27, 2017

Sports Night: Shanahan, 49ers get acquainted

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Shanahan meeting with team, GM hopefuls this weekend

Jed York and Paraag Marathe are on the road for another round of interviews, but this time the 49ers brass will have another high-profile figure to help them ask questions: Kyle Shanahan.

Kings: Another giveaway to the Pacers

When the Kings get in a pinch late in games, the opposition knows what’s coming. On Friday, it results in turnovers and a beat-up DeMarcus Cousins as Indiana wins 115-111 in overtime, the second time in nine days the Kings blew a double-digit lead against the Pacers.

Source: Barnes to turn himself in

The incident happened at the Avenue nightclub in New York City on Dec. 5 after the Kings played the New York Knicks. Barnes was accused of choking a woman. He has maintained his innocence and denied starting the altercation.

UC Davis basketball: Aggies set for Big West showdown

The top teams in Big West Conference men’s basketball will clash Saturday at 5 p.m. as UC Davis hosts UC Irvine in what should be a defensive battle.

