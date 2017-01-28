Sports

January 28, 2017 7:54 PM

Five notable NBA players who tore Achilles’ tendons

Torn careers

Five notable NBA players to suffer torn Achilles’ tendons and how they fared after their return to court:

Elgin Baylor, Lakers

Age when hurt: 36

Injured: Nov. 27, 1970

Returned: Oct. 15, 1971

Pre-injury stats: 27.5 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 837 games

Post-injury stats: 11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 9 games

Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Age when hurt: 34

Injured: April 12, 2013

Returned: Dec. 12, 2014*

Pre-injury stats: 25.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1,239 games

Post-injury stats: 18.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 107 games

*Played just six games before suffering season-ending knee injury

Patrick Ewing, Knicks

Age when hurt: 36

Injured: June 1, 1999

Returned: Dec. 10, 1999

Pre-injury stats: 23.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 977 games

Post-injury stats: 9.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 206 games

Wesley Matthews, Trail Blazers

Age when hurt: 29

Injured: March 5, 2015

Returned: Oct. 28, 2015, with Mavericks

Pre-injury stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 441 games

Post-injury stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 121 games

Dominique Wilkins, Hawks

Age when hurt: 32

Injured: Jan. 28, 1992

Returned: Nov. 6, 1992

Pre-injury stats: 26.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 762 games

Post-injury stats: 25.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 312 games

Bee Sports staff

