Five notable NBA players who tore Achilles’ tendons

Torn careers
Five notable NBA players to suffer torn Achilles’ tendons and how they fared after their return to court:
Elgin Baylor, Lakers
Age when hurt: 36
Injured: Nov. 27, 1970
Returned: Oct. 15, 1971
Pre-injury stats: 27.5 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 837 games
Post-injury stats: 11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 9 games
Kobe Bryant, Lakers
Age when hurt: 34
Injured: April 12, 2013
Returned: Dec. 12, 2014*
Pre-injury stats: 25.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1,239 games
Post-injury stats: 18.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 107 games
*Played just six games before suffering season-ending knee injury
Patrick Ewing, Knicks
Age when hurt: 36
Injured: June 1, 1999
Returned: Dec. 10, 1999
Pre-injury stats: 23.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 977 games
Post-injury stats: 9.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 206 games
Wesley Matthews, Trail Blazers
Age when hurt: 29
Injured: March 5, 2015
Returned: Oct. 28, 2015, with Mavericks
Pre-injury stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 441 games
Post-injury stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 121 games
Dominique Wilkins, Hawks
Age when hurt: 32
Injured: Jan. 28, 1992
Returned: Nov. 6, 1992
Pre-injury stats: 26.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 762 games
Post-injury stats: 25.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 312 games
Bee Sports staff
