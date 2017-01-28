Sports

Sports Night: Big road win for Kings

Kings bounce back from tough loss

The Kings beat Charlotte on the road a night after a tough loss to the Pacers in Indianapolis.

Belinelli finds a home

Marco Belinelli struggled with Sacramento last season. This season, he is thriving with the Hornets.

Today’s video: Dave Joerger is impressed with his Kings

Ailene Voisin: Wilkins is in Gay’s corner

Dominique Wilkins, the only man in a study published in 2013 to get back his top game after tearing an Achilles’ tendon, is pulling for Kings forward Rudy Gay, who just suffered the same injury.

Ranking the league

Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the 30 NBA teams.

Trouble throughout ‘The Land’

LeBron James wants more help, but Cleveland Cavaliers management might not be on the same page. That could mean trouble in the Cavs’ repeat bid.

23: Serena Williams makes history

Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, beating sister Venus Williams in the Australian Open. Serena has the most major titles in the Open era.

California Chrome calls it a career

Arrogate wins the inaugural Pegasus World Cup and takes over as horse racing’s biggest star. California Chrome finishes ninth and rides off into the sunset.

