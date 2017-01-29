California Chrome hurt in Pegasus finale

California Chrome, the two-time Horse of the Year, suffered an injury to his right knee in his final race, Saturday's $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Florida.
According to Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form, trainer Art Sherman noticed that Chrome was showing some discomfort Saturday night in his right front leg after cooling out. The 2014 Kentucky Derby winner is walking and standing well, but his gait is "off at the jog."
Sherman told Bloodhorse.com on Sunday, "We can see he's a little off in the knee. He has a little fluid, nothing major. Maybe he has a small chip in the lower capsule."
Frank Taylor, co-owner of Taylor Made Farm, told the Racing Form on Sunday morning that the 6-year-old horse has "some heat and some filling" in the knee. Chrome still left as scheduled from Gulfstream Park to Taylor Made, his new Kentucky home where he's scheduled to start breeding mares in February. Taylor said that Chrome's right front leg would be X-rayed upon arrival at the farm. He added that the new stallion is sound to walk and breed mares.
Chrome showed no sign of lameness as he walked to the van to take him to the airport, the Racing Form said.
America's all-time richest racehorse with more than $14.7 million in earnings, California Chrome retired following his ninth-place finish in the inaugural Pegasus, more than 29 lengths behind winner Arrogate. Jockey Victor Espinoza, Chrome's regular rider, eased his horse in the stretch in the world's new richest race after the popular chestnut showed no sign of energy or his usual determination.
Immensely popular, California Chrome was co-owned and bred by former Yuba City residents Perry and Denise Martin, owners of Martin Testing Lab in Sacramento.
