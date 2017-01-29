NHL All-Stars: Metropolitan 4, Pacific 3 in photos

Metropolitan Division forward Wayne Simmonds (17) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores the winning goal against Pacific Division goalie Mike Smith of the Arizona Coyotes during the final NHL All-Star game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. The Metropolitan Division won 4-3 and Simmonds was the game’s MVP.
Pacific Division’s Joe Pavelski, right, of the San Jose Sharks, celebrates his goal with Jeff Carter, of the Los Angeles Kings, during the NHL hockey All-Star game against the Central Division on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division goalie Martin Jones of the San Jose Sharks stops a shot during an NHL All-Star hockey game against the Metropolitan Division at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division coach Peter DeBoer of the San Jose Sharks, center, talks to his players during the NHL hockey All-Star championship game against the Metropolitan Division on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division head coach Wayne Gretzky, top, stands in the bench area during an NHL All-Star hockey game against the Pacific Division at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division defenseman Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks moves the puck during an NHL All-Star hockey game against the Central Division at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division forward Wayne Simmonds (17) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores on Atlantic Division goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division defenseman Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, right, scores on Central Division goalie Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88), representing the Pacific Division, skates away from the goal after scoring on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during NHL All-Star action at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Pacific Division’s Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers scores against Metropolitan Division goalie Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the NHL hockey All-Star championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division’s Joe Pavelski (8) of the San Jose Sharks moves the puck away from the net as Metropolitan Division’s Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers, left, watches during the NHL hockey All-Star championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division forward Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, right, moves the puck as Pacific Division forward Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks puts pressure on him during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division defenseman Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets, left, scores against Pacific Division goalie Martin Jones of the San Jose Sharks during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division’s Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers, right, scores against Atlantic Division goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division forward Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, right, scores against Atlantic Division goalie Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Atlantic Division forward Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, left, reaches in on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division’s Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, right, scores against Atlantic Division goalie Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Central Division defenseman Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks, left, takes the puck while under pressure from Pacific Division forward Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings, center, as forward Jonathan Toews of the Blackhawks skates behind during an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Central Division forward Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks, left, goes after the puck as Pacific Division defenseman Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings reaches in during the first NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division’s Joe Pavelski (8) of the San Jose Sharks shoots to score against Central Division goalie Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild as teammate Jeff Carter (77) of the Los Angeles Kings watches during an NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Metropolitan Division players celebrate their team’s 4-3 win against the Pacific Division in the NHL hockey All-Star championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Members of the Metropolitan Division take a group photo on the ice following the team’s 4-3 win against the Pacific Division in the NHL hockey All-Star championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
