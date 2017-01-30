Sports

January 30, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Collison urged to be aggressive

Kings coaches, teammates urge Collison to be aggressive

Kings starting point guard Darren Collison has been more aggressive on offense, averaging 15.3 points in January. Players and coaches are encouraging him to play that way to maximize his skills in Sacramento’s offense.

Tough week ahead for the Kings

Sacramento faces a hot Philadelphia team and ends the trip in Houston before hosting Phoenix and NBA-best Golden State.

Game plan: Kings vs. 76ers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the host Philadelphia 76ers.

Change was good for former King Belinelli

Marco Belinelli fell flat with the Kings last season. He’s had a resurgence with the Charlotte Hornets.

Uneasy feeling in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wants more help. Management may stand pat.

 
Ball movement is making the games 'fun' lately

