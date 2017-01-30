Kings Daily: Collison urged to be aggressive

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings coaches, teammates urge Collison to be aggressive
Kings starting point guard Darren Collison has been more aggressive on offense, averaging 15.3 points in January. Players and coaches are encouraging him to play that way to maximize his skills in Sacramento’s offense.
Tough week ahead for the Kings
Sacramento faces a hot Philadelphia team and ends the trip in Houston before hosting Phoenix and NBA-best Golden State.
Game plan: Kings vs. 76ers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the host Philadelphia 76ers.
Change was good for former King Belinelli
Marco Belinelli fell flat with the Kings last season. He’s had a resurgence with the Charlotte Hornets.
Uneasy feeling in Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wants more help. Management may stand pat.
