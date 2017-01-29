Sports Night: 49ers bring in Lynch as GM

49ers: In surprise move, S.F. hires John Lynch as GM
The 49ers make a surprise move to fill their general manager void, hiring former NFL safety and Fox television analyst John Lynch to replace Trent Baalke. Lynch, who has no front-office experience, is reportedly given a six-year deal.
Pro Bowl: AFC holds on to defeat NFC
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completes 10 of 12 passes for 100 yards and engineers two scoring drives to help lead the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
NFL LINKS
Kings coaches, teammates urge Collison to be aggressive
Kings starting point guard Darren Collison has been more aggressive on offense, averaging 15.3 points in January. Players and coaches are encouraging him to play that way to maximize his skills in Sacramento’s offense.
Game plan: Kings vs. 76ers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the host Philadelphia 76ers.
Today’s video: Cousins credits Kings’ poise in win at Charlotte
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Baseball: Great expectations for Blue Jays prospect Rowdy Tellez
Baseball America ranks Rowdy Tellez, a former Sacramento Bee Player of the Year at Elk Grove High School, the Blue Jays’ sixth-best prospect entering this season. Gil Kim, Toronto’s director of player development, says, ‘Rowdy’s going to be a very, very good major-league baseball player.’
Horse racing: California Chrome hurt in Pegasus finale
In the final race of his career, California Chrome hurts his right knee during a ninth-place finish in $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.
NHL: Simmonds, Gretzky engineer Metropolitans’ All-Star Game win
Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds completes a hat trick with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky leads the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division in the final match of the 62nd NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
College basketball: Rabb’s double-double lifts Cal past Stanford
Ivan Rabb has 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Cal pulls away late in the second half to beat Stanford 66-55.
Australian Open: Federer savors unexpected title over rival Nadal
Roger Federer beats longtime rival Rafael Nadal in a major final for the first time in a decade, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the Australian Open crown.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments