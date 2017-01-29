Pro Bowl: AFC 20, NFC 13 in photos

AFC outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills, left, and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs raise the MVP trophy following the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13.
AFC tight end Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs jumps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. NFC safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Green Bay Packers looks on.
AFC cornerback Aqib Talib (21) of the Denver Broncos and safety Eric Weddle (32) of the Baltimore Ravens attempt to intercept a pass intended for NFC wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) of the Buffalo Bills celebrates as he holds onto an interception in the end zone as NFC receiver Odell Beckham Jr., back, grabs him during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
AFC kicker Justin Tucker (9) of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal as punter Dustin Colquitt (2) of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the ball during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by NFC interior lineman Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC running back Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins avoids a tackle by NFC defensive end Everson Griffin of the Minnesota Vikings, left, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
NFC linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) of the Seattle Seahawks congratulates defensive end Michael Bennett (72) of the Seahawks after a sack during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC cornerback Casey Hayward of the Los Angeles Chargers, right, attempts to intercept a ball intended for NFC wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr. of the New York Giants during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch over NFC cornerback Janoris Jenkins New York Giants during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC running back Jay Ajayi (23) of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with tight end Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans after Walker scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. To the left is return specialist Tyreek Hill (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs.
AFC quarterback Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC linebacker Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers, right, attempts to stop NFC tight end Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to grab a pass as NFC cornerback Xavier Rhodes of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
NFC tight end Jimmy Graham (88) of the Seattle Seahawks makes an athletic catch as he falls out of bounds while AFC cornerback Casey Hayward (26) of the Los Angeles Chargers tries to stop him during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
NFC wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the New York Giants runs after a catch during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
AFC quarterback Philip Rivers (17) of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
NFC wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
NFC running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
AFC running back Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins lifts a man than ran on the field during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills, right, and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs sit next to the cars they won at the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
AFC honorary captains Jerome Bettis, left, and Ray Lewis raise the Pro Bowl trophy Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13.
NFC head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys, left, greets AFC head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 20-13.
