Sports Night: Kings let one slip away

Kings: 76ers overcome Cousins’ 46 points
The Kings, who led by 16 in the second quarter, give up a season-high 42 points in the third quarter in their loss to Philadelphia. DeMarcus Cousins fouls out with 46 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and eight turnovers.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Lynch named San Francisco’s new GM
CEO Jed York makes the news official in a news release Monday afternoon, announcing that former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst John Lynch will become the 11th general manager in franchise history.
Pereira: Super Bowl about ring for refs, too
The Super Bowl is unlike any other NFL game, Mike Pereira says. The pressure is intense, but the seven-man on-field crew is the best the league has to offer. The referees get paid, sure, but it's more about earning the spot and doing the job right.
Raiders: Casino mogul pulls out of Vegas stadium deal
Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulls out of a deal Monday to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas.
NFL LINKS
Davidson: Commitments spice up Causeway rivalry
Sacramento State and UC Davis receive verbal commitments in football from big names in the Modesto-Merced region sure to resonate at family gatherings for years – tailgating parties, Thanksgiving dinners, wedding receptions and birthday parties.
Prep Notes: Oops – Sheldon basketball coaches forgot something
The Sheldon High School boys basketball team, top-ranked by The Sacramento Bee, has played some of its best games on the road, even in unfamiliar uniforms. The Huskies, using borrowed gear, beat a state power Saturday. Also, St. Francis senior Janae Fairbrook set a school scoring record, and the Valley Christian Academy girls hit a milestone in the program’s league winning streak.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments