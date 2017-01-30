Sports

January 30, 2017 9:52 PM

Sports Night: Kings let one slip away

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: 76ers overcome Cousins’ 46 points

The Kings, who led by 16 in the second quarter, give up a season-high 42 points in the third quarter in their loss to Philadelphia. DeMarcus Cousins fouls out with 46 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and eight turnovers.

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

49ers: Lynch named San Francisco’s new GM

CEO Jed York makes the news official in a news release Monday afternoon, announcing that former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst John Lynch will become the 11th general manager in franchise history.

Pereira: Super Bowl about ring for refs, too

The Super Bowl is unlike any other NFL game, Mike Pereira says. The pressure is intense, but the seven-man on-field crew is the best the league has to offer. The referees get paid, sure, but it's more about earning the spot and doing the job right.

Raiders: Casino mogul pulls out of Vegas stadium deal

Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulls out of a deal Monday to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Davidson: Commitments spice up Causeway rivalry

Sacramento State and UC Davis receive verbal commitments in football from big names in the Modesto-Merced region sure to resonate at family gatherings for years – tailgating parties, Thanksgiving dinners, wedding receptions and birthday parties.

Prep Notes: Oops – Sheldon basketball coaches forgot something

The Sheldon High School boys basketball team, top-ranked by The Sacramento Bee, has played some of its best games on the road, even in unfamiliar uniforms. The Huskies, using borrowed gear, beat a state power Saturday. Also, St. Francis senior Janae Fairbrook set a school scoring record, and the Valley Christian Academy girls hit a milestone in the program’s league winning streak.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins credits Kings' poise in win at Charlotte

View more video

Sports Videos