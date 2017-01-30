Sports Night: Kings let one slip away

1:33 DeMarcus Cousins gives 'kudos' to the officiating crew of the game against the Bulls Pause

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:41 Why should you come to Camp Pollock?

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting