Sports Night: Kings limping back home

Kings: They lose finale of 3-5 trip, plus Temple
The Kings lose to the Houston Rockets 105-83 to wind up 3-5 on their longest trip this season. Kings guard Garrett Temple leaves Tuesday’s game in the third quarter because of a left hamstring injury.
Today’s video: Kings coach Dave Joerger cites mental, physical fatigue in loss to Rockets
Voisin: Snag in Raiders’ Vegas plan gives Bay Area hope
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson and investment bankers Goldman Sachs withdraw from the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium project within a matter of hours. Adelson is particularly incensed over the Raiders’ $1-per-year lease agreement. Their exit leaves the Raiders $650 million short and many Nevada leaders upset.
49ers: GM Lynch hires new VP of player personnel
New 49ers general manager John Lynch lands his first major hire Tuesday, plucking Adam Peters from the Broncos’ scouting department to be the 49ers’ vice president of player personnel.
Preps: Signing day could change for the better
National signing day, when high school football stars formally sign binding national letters of intent, has become a circus. Would an earlier signing period ease the stress on prospects?
Republic FC: Soccer team releases 2017 schedule
Republic FC will begin the 2017 season with a preseason match against the New York Red Bulls at Bonney Field on Feb. 10, the team announces. Sacramento will start the USL regular season on the road March 26 against the Seattle Sounders FC 2.
