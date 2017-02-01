Sports Night: Tight ends top area signings

National signing day: Tight ends lead way
Student-athletes from the Sacramento area sign full-ride scholarship packages near and far Wednesday. It was an especially strong crop for tight ends, headed by Inderkum’s Josh Falo, a four-star athlete who signed with USC.
Today’s video: Inderkum star talks about heading to USC
UC Davis hauls in school-record 32 recruits in Hawkins’ first year
New UC Davis football coach Dan Hawkins accepts 30 letter-of-intent signatures Wednesday to go with two midyear transfers. The total catch far exceeds the old school record of 18 newcomers. Sacramento State lands 29 players, including five midyear additions.
See how Sacramento prep athletes look, what’s being said on letter of intent signing day
Temple to miss up to 3 weeks with hamstring injury
The Kings will be without Garrett Temple at least until after the All-Star break in mid-February after the guard injured his left hamstring Tuesday. He is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI revealed a partial tear.
Barnes turns himself in to New York City authorities
Sacramento native and Kings forward Matt Barnes turns himself in to New York City police Wednesday. He faces misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a nightclub altercation in which he is accused of choking a woman.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Dispute flares over control of Republic FC brand; will it hurt MLS bid?
Sacramento appeared to be a leading candidate for a Major League Soccer expansion team. On Wednesday, the city’s MLS bid plunges into chaos amid a dispute over control of its USL team and the Sacramento Republic FC brand.
Video: Sacramento mayor intervenes on Republic FC fight
NFL: Commissioner dodges on Raiders, parries on Patriots
Reporters poke Roger Goodell about the Patriots’ “Deflategate” scandal, the Raiders’ now-threatened move to Las Vegas, and other delicate topics at the NFL commissioner’s less-formal, less-crowded pre-Super Bowl news conference.
Former cheerleader sues NFL over low wages
A former 49ers cheerleader files a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners conspired to suppress wages for cheerleaders. The suit estimates damages between $100 million and $300 million and demands cheerleaders be paid commensurate with their contributions as “brand ambassadors” for teams.
NFL LINKS
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments