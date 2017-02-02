Sports Night: From walk-on to mainstay

Voisin: Sac State’s Jackson, ‘village’ pass test
Trevis Jackson was told he could be a walk-on at Sacramento State but would never earn a basketball scholarship. Now a senior and having proudly earned that scholarship, Jackson is putting on the final touches of his college career. He credits is family – his ‘village’ – for keeping him in the right path.
Kings: More fun could lead to more wins
The Kings remain united, coaches and players say, but wins have been infrequent. Though coach Dave Joerger says the Kings play hard, guard Darren Collison says the team must have fun to “get out of this rut.”
Cousins game for NBA Skills Challenge
For the second consecutive year, Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins will compete in the NBA Skills Challenge.
Super Bowl: Belichick has traits of all-time greats
He values the team’s overall culture ahead of its individual parts. He rules his team with an iron fist, and yet, instills that team with a sense of family. It's a description of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, but also a description of former pretty much every other person who has cemented him or herself on the Mount Rushmore of the coaching profession.
