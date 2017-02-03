Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An share Phoenix Open lead

Byeong Hun An, of Korea, reacts to his shot rolling short of the hole from the 15th fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Matt Kucher hits from the 16th tee during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the 12th tee during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Phil Mickelson slumps after making bogey on the 13th green during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jordan Spieth reacts to his shot from the 15th fairway during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Matt Kucher hits on the ninth green during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Sung Kang hits from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Graham DeLaet hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Matt Kucher waves after making birdie on the 10th green during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Bubba Watson watches his second shot go into the water on the 15th fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Byeong Hun An, of Korea, walks off the 16th green during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Byeong Hun An, of Korea, hits from the 15th fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Rickie Fowler lines up his shot on the third green during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Matt Kucher hits his second shot from the 15th fairway during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
