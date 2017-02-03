Sports Night: 49ers make golden hire, some say

49ers: Lynch will right S.F. ship, those close to new GM say
Many NFL observers around the country raised an eyebrow when the 49ers hired John Lynch, a former star safety and Fox Sports analyst. Those who know Lynch best say the curious hire will help return the 49ers to respectability.
Kings: Booker’s buzzer beater bests Cousins’ triple-double
Phoenix guard Devin Booker scores a game-high 33 points, including a 20-foot, fadeaway bank shot at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center. DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Republic FC: Sacramento’s soccer feud near end?
The warring parties in Sacramento’s soccer feud resume negotiating amid signs the dispute over Republic FC could be nearing a peaceful end.
#NoRepublicNoParty: Sacramento soccer fans rally support
Republic FC fans are rallying behind their team in a battle they might view as important as any match.
Local college basketball: UCD, Sac State on pace for improvement
Midway through conference play, the Sacramento State and UC Davis men’s basketball teams look to maintain the momentum they built in January.
Women’s college basketball: Stanford coach reaches 1,000 wins
Tara VanDerveer becomes just the second NCAA women's coach to reach 1,000 career victories when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 on Friday to give the Hall of Famer a major milestone to share with the home crowd at Maples Pavilion.
