Sports Night: Kings face big decision

Voisin: Kings face critical decision on Cousins
All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is playing excellent basketball, but the Kings keep stumbling. His contract situation and the Kings’ talent void are prompting trade speculation. Principal owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac face a gut-wrenching decision.
McLemore looks to seize another opportunity to contribute for Kings
Ben McLemore has a chance to prove his worth now that playing time should be available. Garrett Temple, Omri Casspi and Rudy Gay are all perimeter players out with injuries, leaving opportunities for McLemore to make an impact.
Recap: Kings end three-game slide by stunning Warriors in OT
DeMarcus Cousins has 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Kings end their three-game losing streak by stunning the Golden State Warriors in overtime Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
Raiders’ Mack wins AP Defensive Player of the Year by single vote
Khalil Mack, Oakland’s third-year pass rusher, beats Denver’s Von Miller to become first the Raider since 1980 to win the NFL’s top defensive honor.
Tomlinson, Warner, Davis part of 7-man Hall of Fame class
Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, and quarterback Kurt Warner are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl
One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. It’s a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and NFC champions meet for the league title.
Sacramento’s soccer owners settle dispute, press on with MLS bid
Sacramento Republic FC founder Warren Smith and investor Kevin Nagle reach an agreement in principle that will allow Nagle, the wealthy pharmaceutical executive who’s spearheading the MLS effort, to use the popular Republic FC brand in the bid for the expansion team.
College basketball: UC Davis men edge UC Santa Barbara
Brynton Lemar scores 17 points, Siler Schneider adds 14 and UC Davis defeats UC Santa Barbara 67-64 on Saturday night.
College basketball: Idaho men top Sacramento State
Victor Sanders sinks five 3-pointers and scores 31 points to lead Idaho to an 81-67 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.
