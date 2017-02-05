Sports

February 5, 2017

Sports Night: Brady, Pats do it again

Bee Sports Staff

Super Bowl: Patriots rally to beat Falcons in OT

Tom Brady leads one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, highlighted by an unbelievable Julian Edelman catch that helps lift New England from a 25-point hole against the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory, the first ever in overtime.

Edelman’s critical catch was one in a million for Pats

You could say the Super Bowl owed ’em one. Julian Edelman was the man to collect. The Patriots wide receiver makes a catch for both the highlight reels and the history books Sunday — a once-in-a-lifetime grab that pushed New England’s record-setting Super Bowl comeback into overdrive, and one every bit as amazing as what David Tyree of the Giants did nine years earlier to break all those Patriots’ hearts.

Today’s video: DeMarcus Cousins on Kings’ 109-106 victory over the Warriors

Kings: Bench producing despite personnel changes

The Kings’ bench outscored the Warriors’ reserves 45-16 in Sacramento’s 109-106 overtime win Saturday night. Injuries have forced the Kings to shuffle their rotation, but the second unit has been a strength for much of the season.

DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

