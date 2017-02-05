Sports Night: Brady, Pats do it again

Super Bowl: Patriots rally to beat Falcons in OT
Tom Brady leads one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, highlighted by an unbelievable Julian Edelman catch that helps lift New England from a 25-point hole against the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory, the first ever in overtime.
Edelman’s critical catch was one in a million for Pats
You could say the Super Bowl owed ’em one. Julian Edelman was the man to collect. The Patriots wide receiver makes a catch for both the highlight reels and the history books Sunday — a once-in-a-lifetime grab that pushed New England’s record-setting Super Bowl comeback into overdrive, and one every bit as amazing as what David Tyree of the Giants did nine years earlier to break all those Patriots’ hearts.
Today’s video: DeMarcus Cousins on Kings’ 109-106 victory over the Warriors
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
Kings: Bench producing despite personnel changes
The Kings’ bench outscored the Warriors’ reserves 45-16 in Sacramento’s 109-106 overtime win Saturday night. Injuries have forced the Kings to shuffle their rotation, but the second unit has been a strength for much of the season.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments