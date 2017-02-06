Sports Night: 49ers hire Shanahan

49ers: Falcons’ offensive coordinator becomes S.F.’s 20th coach
Kyle Shanahan becomes the 20th head coach in franchise history. He was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator this season but arrives in the wake of a devastating loss in Super Bowl LI, where his fourth-quarter play-calling came under scrutiny.
Mike Pereira: Comeback deflates blown call in Super Bowl
As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” That sums up the NFL season and Super Bowl LI win by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons. Everybody will remember the great comeback, but few will recall a penalty that nearly affected the game’s outcome. Former NFL official Mike Pereira weighs in on Sunday’s game.
Kings: Barnes needed as injuries mount
Kings coach Dave Joerger said earlier in the season he wanted to give Matt Barnes nights off when possible. The Kings’ recent injuries have made that impossible.
High school notes: Coaches achieve career milestones
Mark Lee of Placer High School boys basketball and Mike Lee of Bella Vista wrestling recently hit victory milestones. Also, Inderkum’s girls basketball team is making a playoff bid after starting 1-12.
Baseball: Romo, Dodgers agree to one-year deal
Reliever Sergio Romo and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal. Romo, who battled forearm problems last season with the Giants, must pass a physical before the deal becomes official.
