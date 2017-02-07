Sports Night: Former King gets last laugh

Ailene Voisin: Isaiah Thomas having banner season in Boston
Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas is challenging scoring records and directing a dynamic Boston squad. Kings fans still remember and appreciate his support to keep the franchise in Sacramento when relocation rumors swirled.
Cousins suspended for one game by NBA
Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for one game by the NBA after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
Today’s video: Joerger discusses Cousins’ suspension
