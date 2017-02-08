JOC's Takeda questioned over payments made by Tokyo bidders

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly Pause

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:25 Sacramento River at flood stage in Glenn County

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban