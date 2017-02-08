Sports Night: Collison, Kings cool hot Celtics

Collison, bench lead Kings past Celtics
Darren Collison matches his season high with 26 points as the Kings end the Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Kings reserves Ben McLemore, Matt Barnes and Willie Cauley-Stein score in double digits.
Rejected by Kings, Thomas flourishes with Celtics
Isaiah Thomas was fan favorite in his first three seasons in the NBA with the Kings, but the team made no effort to retain him as a free agent in 2014. After a stop in Phoenix, Thomas has flourished into a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics.
Today’s video: Kings coach Joerger discusses the Celtics’ Thomas
49ers: New coach’s staff starting to take shape
The 49ers will hire Bobby Turner, 67, as their running backs coach, NFL.com reports. Turner spent the past two years in Atlanta on Kyle Shanahan’s offensive staff. It’s not known what Turner’s addition will mean for incumbent 49ers running back coach Tom Rathman, a former player and longtime fan favorite.
Republic FC: Rain cancels Friday’s friendly against N.Y. Red Bulls
Republic FC’s first preseason match is canceled because of unsafe playing conditions at Bonney Field due to heavy rainfall, the team announces Wednesday.
Baseball: A’s pitcher has surgery; Giants infielder signs minor-league deal
A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden had right foot surgery Wednesday in Houston after breaking a bone during a bullpen session on Jan. 31. He’s out indefinitely. Across the bay, infielder Gordon Beckham agrees to a minor-league contract with the Giants and will attend big-league spring training.
Giants’ Posey to play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Giants catcher Buster Posey is on the 28-man United States roster for the World Baseball Classic. The lineup, which will be managed by Jim Leyland, includes 18 All-Stars, two MVPs and nine Gold Glove winners.
