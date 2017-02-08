Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 8, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHELDON 49, GRANT 45
Sheldon
10
15
11
13
—
49
Grant
7
13
9
16
—
45
S–E. Duplechan 13, I. Duplechan 2, Cobb 4, Johnson 6, Wriedt 2, Agebsar 5, Williams 17. G–T. Jackson 1, Smoots-Jones 22, Richardson 15, Jones 2, Davis 5.
JESUIT 67, FRANKLIN 44
Franklin (Elk Grove)
8
5
12
19
—
44
Jesuit
25
10
22
10
—
67
F–Clark 9, Glenn 3, Pangan 3, Davis 2, Tactacan 9, Estacio 2, Ugolini 10, Mehta 4, Nolen 2. J–Ehrlich 9, Virga 11, Rutherford 14, Byrd 6, Simpson 19, Similai 4, Wall 2, Miller 2.
ROCKLIN 64, OAK RIDGE 63
Rocklin
20
22
9
13
—
64
Oak Ridge
14
15
16
18
—
63
R–Kendall 14, Mata 12, Oehler 20, Siler 4, Nolan 1, Sparks 2, Brown 3, O’Brien 4, Baur 4. OR–VanderVeer 3, Stone 6, Woodwick 10, Duane 12, DiMauro 20, Hoppe 12.
PLEASANT GROVE 68, DAVIS 56
Davis
11
15
10
20
—
56
Pleasant Grove
17
23
18
10
—
68
D–Rusanganwa 5, Hessl 9, Schouten 6, Mundy 6, Bergevin 4, Yee 5, Silver 12, DeBello 2, Smith 5. PG–Quinn 2, Dhillon 17, Huddleston 4, Martin 2, Kranhold 13, Singh 22, Nocon 8.
BURBANK 70, MCCLATCHY 44
Burbank
7
22
19
22
—
70
McClatchy
8
7
19
10
—
44
B–Gray 11, Hardin 1, Davis 17, Brunner 21, Hunter 8, Bailey 12. MC–Mico 3, Cunningham 10, Fong 5, Tahara 6, Graves-Durham 5, Hamilton 8, Canales 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KENNEDY 62, JOHNSON 15
Johnson
0
0
12
3
—
15
Kennedy
18
15
17
12
—
62
J–Saechao 3, Foxx 3, Vang 6, Millambo 3. K–Umemoto 21, McDowell 5, Lauderdale 8, Yep 4, Onodera 3, Patterson 2, Bordeaux 2, Boykins 10, Mallory 2, Tanaka 5.
BOYS SOCCER
WHITNEY 2, COSUMNES OAKS 2
W–Sherwood 1, Ensign 1. CO–Covert 1, Plasencia 1.
ROSEVILLE 1, PONDEROSA 1
R–Ordorica 1. P–Santana 1.
ANTELOPE 1, BELLA VISTA 0
A–Kikonavic 1.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
Comments