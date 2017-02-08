Sports

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 8, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

SHELDON 49, GRANT 45

Sheldon

10

15

11

13

49

Grant

7

13

9

16

45

S–E. Duplechan 13, I. Duplechan 2, Cobb 4, Johnson 6, Wriedt 2, Agebsar 5, Williams 17. G–T. Jackson 1, Smoots-Jones 22, Richardson 15, Jones 2, Davis 5.

JESUIT 67, FRANKLIN 44

Franklin (Elk Grove)

8

5

12

19

44

Jesuit

25

10

22

10

67

F–Clark 9, Glenn 3, Pangan 3, Davis 2, Tactacan 9, Estacio 2, Ugolini 10, Mehta 4, Nolen 2. J–Ehrlich 9, Virga 11, Rutherford 14, Byrd 6, Simpson 19, Similai 4, Wall 2, Miller 2.

ROCKLIN 64, OAK RIDGE 63

Rocklin

20

22

9

13

64

Oak Ridge

14

15

16

18

63

R–Kendall 14, Mata 12, Oehler 20, Siler 4, Nolan 1, Sparks 2, Brown 3, O’Brien 4, Baur 4. OR–VanderVeer 3, Stone 6, Woodwick 10, Duane 12, DiMauro 20, Hoppe 12.

PLEASANT GROVE 68, DAVIS 56

Davis

11

15

10

20

56

Pleasant Grove

17

23

18

10

68

D–Rusanganwa 5, Hessl 9, Schouten 6, Mundy 6, Bergevin 4, Yee 5, Silver 12, DeBello 2, Smith 5. PG–Quinn 2, Dhillon 17, Huddleston 4, Martin 2, Kranhold 13, Singh 22, Nocon 8.

BURBANK 70, MCCLATCHY 44

Burbank

7

22

19

22

70

McClatchy

8

7

19

10

44

B–Gray 11, Hardin 1, Davis 17, Brunner 21, Hunter 8, Bailey 12. MC–Mico 3, Cunningham 10, Fong 5, Tahara 6, Graves-Durham 5, Hamilton 8, Canales 7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENNEDY 62, JOHNSON 15

Johnson

0

0

12

3

15

Kennedy

18

15

17

12

62

J–Saechao 3, Foxx 3, Vang 6, Millambo 3. K–Umemoto 21, McDowell 5, Lauderdale 8, Yep 4, Onodera 3, Patterson 2, Bordeaux 2, Boykins 10, Mallory 2, Tanaka 5.

BOYS SOCCER

WHITNEY 2, COSUMNES OAKS 2

W–Sherwood 1, Ensign 1. CO–Covert 1, Plasencia 1.

ROSEVILLE 1, PONDEROSA 1

R–Ordorica 1. P–Santana 1.

ANTELOPE 1, BELLA VISTA 0

A–Kikonavic 1.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

