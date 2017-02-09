Sports Night: 49ers introduce coach, GM

49ers: Meet the new guys
New coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch look forward to working together to rebuild the team.
Ailene Voisin: Tough question on Day One
The focus quickly turned to Colin Kaepernick in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s introductory news conference. Can they work with the quarterback?
Today’s video: Lynch talks about being relentless in pursuit of players
Kings: Fun is back, but for how long?
The Kings played with joy in Wednesday’s win over Boston. The trick is to keep doing it.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Golf: Wet beginning at Pebble Beach
It’s “Crosby weather” on Day One of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
College basketball: Hornets knock off top Cats
Eric Stuteville scores 22 points as Sacramento State drops the Big Sky Conference-leading Weber State Wildcats, 77-74, at the Nest.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments