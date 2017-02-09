Sports

Sports Night: 49ers introduce coach, GM

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Meet the new guys

New coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch look forward to working together to rebuild the team.

Ailene Voisin: Tough question on Day One

The focus quickly turned to Colin Kaepernick in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s introductory news conference. Can they work with the quarterback?

Today’s video: Lynch talks about being relentless in pursuit of players

Kings: Fun is back, but for how long?

The Kings played with joy in Wednesday’s win over Boston. The trick is to keep doing it.

Golf: Wet beginning at Pebble Beach

It’s “Crosby weather” on Day One of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

College basketball: Hornets knock off top Cats

Eric Stuteville scores 22 points as Sacramento State drops the Big Sky Conference-leading Weber State Wildcats, 77-74, at the Nest.

