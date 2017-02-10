Jordan Spieth makes putts, beats fog in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Joel Dahmen, left, holds an umbrella for a rules official while waiting for a ruling below the ninth green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Phil Mickelson listens to his caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay before hitting from the fifth tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Wayne Gretzky smokes a cigar while waiting to hit from the fourth tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Seung-Yul Noh, of South Korea, follows his shot from the eighth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Monterey Herald via AP
David Royal
Rick Lamb hits from the eighth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Monterey Herald via AP
David Royal
Jordan Spieth follows his drive from the 11th tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
From left, Dustin Johnson, Wayne Gretzky and Jake Owen watch Jordan Spieth putt on the 11th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jordan Spieth, left, and playing partner Jake Owen, right, read the 10th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jordan Spieth follows his shot from the 10th fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a par putt on the 14th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
J.T. Poston hits from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Seung-Yul Noh, of South Korea, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 17th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Seung-Yul Noh, of South Korea, waits to hit from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Rick Lamb follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Derek Fathauer hits the ball out of a bunker onto the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Mark Wahlberg holds up a $50 bill after winning a bet on the putting green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Martin Laird, of Scotland, follows his shot from the 10th fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Phil Mickelson follows his shot from the 10th fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Peyton Manning follows his shot from the 10th fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Dustin Johnson reacts after missing an eagle chip shot on the 11th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Comments