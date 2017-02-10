Sports

February 10, 2017 10:56 PM

Sports Night: Kings beat Hawks with huge rally

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Sacramento rallies to beat Atlanta

Ben McLemore has a season-high 22 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, and matches his career high with nine rebounds as the Kings overcome a 22-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 108-107 Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Kings: Afflalo gets on point

The Kings’ multiple injuries force Arron Afflalo to show off some point guard skills that he hasn’t used much since in his early days at Centennial High School in Compton.

Warriors: Green steals a rare piece of history

Draymond Green becomes the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He does it by recording a franchise-record 10 steals, one off the NBA record, during the Warriors’ 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

On 49ers: New regime realistic about team

There was no boastful talk about banners and beating the Seahawks. The undercurrent during the new leadership’s introductory news conference was that the 49ers aren’t very good, aren’t very talented and have a long road ahead.

49ers hire six assistants

The 49ers’ coaching staff under Kyle Shanahan begins taking shape Friday as the team announces the hiring of six assistants. The role of defensive coordinator, an important one given Shanahan’s background on the offensive side, remains open.

Raiders: Team rewards Del Rio with new contract

Owner Mark Davis announces the contract Friday, saying the initial deal had been “torn up” after coach Jack Del Rio led the Raiders (12-5) to their first playoff berth in 14 years.

Hometown report: Hawkins enthusiastic about recruiting

UC Davis football coach Dan Hawkins embraces the challenge of recruiting after six years away from the grind.

Giants: S.F. tabs Javier Lopez as instructor, perhaps Bonds

Recently retired Giants left-hander Javier Lopez will work as a special instructor for San Francisco at spring training, and home run king Barry Bonds might help the club in Arizona, too.

