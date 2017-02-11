Sports Night: Kings’ Turner adds savvy

Kings: Assistant coach Turner shares his savvy
Elston Turner is in his second tour as a Kings assistant coach and remains an unflappable source of knowledge and guidance. He learned the value of work ethic from his father, a brick mason in Tennessee.
Game plan: Kings vs. Pelicans
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Social media react as Warriors’ Durant returns to Oklahoma City
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant plays his first game in Oklahoma City since leaving the Thunder in the offseason. Social media weigh in.
49ers: Lifetime focus on football put Shanahan on fast track
Kyle Shanahan was a ballboy for the 49ers in the early 1990s, when his father, Mike, ran the offense. Shanahan, 37, is an accomplished coach himself. On Monday, the 49ers placed at least a share of their future in his lap, making him the 20th head coach in franchise history.
College basketball: Lemar, Schneider lead UC Davis to victory
Brynton Lemar scores 14 points, and the UC Davis men defeat UC Riverside 77-63 on Saturday to maintain first place in the Big West Conference with their third consecutive win.
College basketball: Stuteville has 18 and 16 in Sacramento State’s win
Eric Stuteville has 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Marcus Graves scores 21 points as Sacramento State beats visiting Idaho State 75-63 on Saturday.
College basketball: Villanova gets top overall seed in NCAA’s early rankings
Reigning national champion Villanova, No. 2 in The AP Top 25, is the top overall seed in preliminary rankings released by the NCAA on Saturday, joining Kansas, Baylor and undefeated Gonzaga, which is No. 1 in the poll, atop the four regions.
De Randamie crowned 1st featherweight champ at UFC 208
Germaine de Randamie defeats Holly Holm by unanimous decision in a clinch-filled bout at UFC 208 to become the first featherweight champion.
Golf: Spieth builds big lead at Pebble Beach
Jordan Spieth takes only 10 putts on the back nine at Pebble Beach and fires a 7-under 65 Saturday to open up a six-shot lead entering the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Sharks: Simmonds’ OT goal lifts Flyers
Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway just over a minute into overtime, helping the Philadelphia Flyers end a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks.
