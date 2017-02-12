Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada

1:20 Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison on Kings bench leading them to victory vs Hawks Pause

3:07 Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings

1:27 Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks

1:16 DeMarcus Cousins after come from behind 22 points for victory vs Hawks

1:05 Isaiah Thomas on playing at new arena seeing familiar faces in the stands

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations