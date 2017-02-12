Sports Night: Collison, Cousins lead Kings

Kings: Collison, Cousins lead in win over Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins has 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings earned their third consecuitve win, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
Cousins picks up league-leading 17th technical foul
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who recently served an automatic one-game suspension for drawing his 16th technical foul this season, picks up his 17th Sunday in the first quarter after his arm appeared to strike Pelicans center Donatas Motiejunas in the face as both were going for a rebound.
Today’s video: Kings coach discusses McLemore, Cousins before tipoff
