Sports Night: Kings dialed in beyond arc

Kings: Tighter team a triple threat
After a slow start, the Kings’ 3-point shooting has improved dramatically over the past month. Sacramento shot a season-high 56.5 percent from beyond the arc in a win over Detroit on Jan. 10. Before that, the Kings ranked 16th in the league in 3-point percentage at 35.3. Their 38.9 percent in games since Jan. 10 ranks fifth.
49ers: Kaepernick changing agents
San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick and XAM Sports, the agency that represented him since the 2011 draft, have parted ways, according to multiple sources. Kaepernick earned more than $40 million since signing a contract extension with the 49ers before the 2014 season.
49ers: Team settles on Saleh as DC
The 49ers have settled on Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh as their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. He is familiar to new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after having spent the 2006-09 seasons on the Houston Texans’ staff.
Raiders: Police probe Aldon Smith
San Francisco police are investigating a report over the weekend involving suspended Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith. TMZ reported that Smith is being investigated for a domestic incident that took place early Saturday morning at a home in San Francisco.
Giants: Cain faces challenge for rotation spot
Matt Cain is facing a competition for the fifth spot in the Giants' starting rotation. “Good,” the 32-year-old right-hander and three-time All-Star said Monday when pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. “Let's go with it. It’s good competition. I know those guys are geared up for it, and I'm up for the challenge.”
Davidson: Stuteville comes up big for Sac State
Sacramento State men’s basketball coach Brian Katz cannot seem to corral his 6-foot-11 center, Eric Stuteville, whose relentless quest to improve and stay sharp never dulls, even when his legs ache.
Preps: Whitney boys hit stride at right time
The Whitney Wildcats of Rocklin will contend in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, thanks to a senior class that has gone 97-14 in four seasons.
