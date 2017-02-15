Kings Daily: Cousins sparks win over Lakers

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins has 16 of his 40 points in fourth quarter
DeMarcus Cousins scores a game-high 40 points as the Kings defeat the Lakers to extend their winning streak to a season-high-tying four games (the Kings also won four in a row Dec. 20-26). Lou Williams had a team-high 29 points for the Lakers. The Kings meet the Warriors on Wednesday before the All-Star break.
Crunching the numbers of Tuesday’s road win
A statistical look at the Kings’ 97-96 win over the Lakers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Gallery: Kings top Lakers
Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
Scouting the opponent: Curry, Durant share stardom for Warriors
Stephen Curry led the NBA in scoring last season and is not among the league’s top 10 in that category this season. The Kings meet the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Oakland.
NBA teams betting on Chico start-up to sell brands to college kids
NBA teams, Office Depot and other national advertisers are betting this Chico-based start-up can boost their sales to high school and college students. … Oddly, fledgling British designer Tom Cridland sells close to 40 percent of his chinos to consumers in California. Find out why.
Comments