February 14, 2017

Sports Night: Kings’ Tolliver wants to stay

Bee Sports Staff

Ailene Voisin: Veteran makes most of his opportunities

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, an eight-year veteran, is earning playing time with 3-point shooting and solid performances. He says he is shooting the ball “as good as ever” and suggests he is more than a one-dimensional man.

Kings: Cousins comes up huge in fourth quarter in win over Lakers

The Kings hold off a fourth-quarter rally by the Los Angeles Lakers in their 97-96 win Tuesday. The four-game winning streak matches a season high.

49ers: Personnel fits Seattle-style defense

Unable to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the past seven meetings, the San Francisco 49ers have started to use their NFC West rival’s blueprint to success to begin rebuilding their defense.

Baseball: Dusty Baker back in West Palm Beach

In 1967, Dusty Baker attended a week of minor-league camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. Baker, 67, is back there again to begin his second season as manager of the Washington Nationals.

