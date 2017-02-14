Sports Night: Kings’ Tolliver wants to stay

Ailene Voisin: Veteran makes most of his opportunities
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, an eight-year veteran, is earning playing time with 3-point shooting and solid performances. He says he is shooting the ball “as good as ever” and suggests he is more than a one-dimensional man.
Kings: Cousins comes up huge in fourth quarter in win over Lakers
The Kings hold off a fourth-quarter rally by the Los Angeles Lakers in their 97-96 win Tuesday. The four-game winning streak matches a season high.
