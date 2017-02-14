Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 14, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROSEMONT 54, GALT 17
Galt
4
5
4
4
—
17
Rosemont
7
14
25
9
—
54
G–Sokolova 5, Kayoma 3, Hebenstreih 2, Aguirre 1, Corrales 2. R–Subina 19, Mafi 12, Chikalla 10, Wright 7, Geiger 4, Esperanza 3.
WEST CAMPUS 72, NATOMAS 30
West Campus
12
21
23
16
—
72
Natomas
7
9
6
8
—
30
WC–Jefferson 11, Rones 8, Dent 3, Adams 8, Xiong 4, Brown 15, Na. Johnson 12, Ni. Johnson 3, Edinburgh 5, Sanchez 2, Marques 1. N–Thomas 3, Jamison 17, LaGrone 4, Cowart 2, Rizo 2, DelCid Lima 2.
FOOTHILL 61, CENTER 43
Center
10
8
12
13
—
43
Foothill
18
11
15
17
—
61
C–Hughes 12, Bowens 2, Kitchner 4, Hullum 2, Hale 2, Galloway 3, Boone 12, Bell 6. F–King 10, M. Jackson 14, Dempsey 22, D. Sanders 11, Dunson 4.
EL CAMINO 58, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 44
Christian Brothers
13
8
13
10
—
44
El Camino
8
13
13
24
—
58
CB–Sunada 3, Shine 12, Nelson 6, Brown 5, Earley 4, Prichard 4, Sims 10. EC–Bowen 1, Lee 12, Perry 2, Hanson 12, Mijares 5, Yefremenkov 7, Coleman 19.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHITNEY 3, ANTELOPE 0
W–Valenzano 1, Utush 1, Craig 1.
