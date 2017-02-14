Sports

February 14, 2017 11:09 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 14, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROSEMONT 54, GALT 17

Galt

4

5

4

4

17

Rosemont

7

14

25

9

54

G–Sokolova 5, Kayoma 3, Hebenstreih 2, Aguirre 1, Corrales 2. R–Subina 19, Mafi 12, Chikalla 10, Wright 7, Geiger 4, Esperanza 3.

WEST CAMPUS 72, NATOMAS 30

West Campus

12

21

23

16

72

Natomas

7

9

6

8

30

WC–Jefferson 11, Rones 8, Dent 3, Adams 8, Xiong 4, Brown 15, Na. Johnson 12, Ni. Johnson 3, Edinburgh 5, Sanchez 2, Marques 1. N–Thomas 3, Jamison 17, LaGrone 4, Cowart 2, Rizo 2, DelCid Lima 2.

FOOTHILL 61, CENTER 43

Center

10

8

12

13

43

Foothill

18

11

15

17

61

C–Hughes 12, Bowens 2, Kitchner 4, Hullum 2, Hale 2, Galloway 3, Boone 12, Bell 6. F–King 10, M. Jackson 14, Dempsey 22, D. Sanders 11, Dunson 4.

EL CAMINO 58, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 44

Christian Brothers

13

8

13

10

44

El Camino

8

13

13

24

58

CB–Sunada 3, Shine 12, Nelson 6, Brown 5, Earley 4, Prichard 4, Sims 10. EC–Bowen 1, Lee 12, Perry 2, Hanson 12, Mijares 5, Yefremenkov 7, Coleman 19.

GIRLS SOCCER

WHITNEY 3, ANTELOPE 0

W–Valenzano 1, Utush 1, Craig 1.

